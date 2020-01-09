Sonko Rescue Team Could Not Rescue Sonko, What Of Miguna?

(KDRTV)- Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) has bashed embattled Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko after he hilariously wished that his Sonko rescue team could rescue the besieged Miguna Miguna

KDRTV understands that the Nairobi County chief has been barred from accessing his office after he had been charged with graft.

However, Sonko has expressed remorse to the exiled Kenyan-Candian lawyer Miguna Miguna saying he wishes his team could rescue him

Sonko took to Twitter to express his sympathies about the woes Miguna Miguna had gone through in the past two days as he attempts to return to his motherland.

“I wish Sonko Rescue Team can rescue Miguna Miguna,” he suggested.

I wish Sonko Rescue Team can rescue @MigunaMiguna #JKLive — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) January 8, 2020

The tweet stirred a mixed reactions from KOT with a section saying that the Sonko`s wishes could not be true since the team he is refering to did not rescue him in the first place.

If Sonkon rescue Team has failed to rescue Nairobians how can it rescue miguna far away… — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) January 8, 2020

