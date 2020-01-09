Raila is Right to Block Miguna from Kenya

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga is behind the woes facing lawyer Miguna Miguna, Moses Kuria has claimed.

The Gatundu South MP called a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday where he told the media that he has intelligence on how Baba is frustrating Miguna’s efforts to return home.

Moses Kuria is not the first person to make this claim. Blogger Robert Alai has severally claimed on social media about how Baba claimed that Miguna will only be allowed into the country when dead.

Miguna, has himself dragged Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta to his deportation drama. He also accused the two of issuing the red alert that has prevented him from boarding a flight to Kenya.

There are a lot of similarities between Moses Kuria and Miguna. Both of them went to the University of Nairobi, where they were elected treasurers of the Student Council in different regimes.

Though they hate each other, they share a common passionate hatred for Raila. An enemy of my enemy is my friend. It is therefore hard to believe what Kuria is saying.

But just imagine if you were Raila and had the powers to block Miguna from coming to Kenya? Wouldn’t you exercise those powers?

Miguna has twice written books berating Raila, mostly with some unprintable words. Last year, he crossed the red line when he questioned the paternity of Raila’s children on social media. The attacks were so bad that Raila had to block the general on social media.

On Wednesday, during an interview on Citizen TV, Miguna reiterated his claim that Raila was bribed to join the government.

” Raila Odinga is now singing Hosana to Uhuru Kenyatta whom he had accused of stealing the election and vowed to remove from power, he was bought… and I cannot be bought,” he said.

Fellow Kenyans: Let us be honest and admit the obvious fact that the person violating my rights and preventing me from entering Kenya in defiance of numerous court orders is Uhuru Kenyatta – urged on by Raila Odinga. Uhuru Kenyatta has not complied with any court order. None. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 8, 2020

A wise man once said that you should choose your battles wisely. Miguna is a General who wants to fight every war.

Raila has been on the receiving end of Miguna’s attacks for far too long, maybe it is time the general gets a taste of his own medicine.

