Sonko Splashes Millions for Moi’s Funeral

36 seconds ago

Sonko and Raymond Moi {Courtesy}

(KDRTV) – The Nairobi County Government spend millions to sponsor a special edition of the Standard newspaper which was issued free of charge to all mourners attending the memorial service of former President Daniekl Arap Moi.

Each seat at the 30,000 capacity stadium had a newspaper. At first, it was not clear who had sponsored the printing of the paper. The Moi family owns the Standard Group and it was thought the company had gone above board to honour its owner.

However standard clarified that it is the Nairobi County Government that had sponsored the newspaper.

“The Nairobi City County Government gives a free copy of the Standard Newspaper in honour of Mzee Moi at his memorial,” The Standard shared on their twitter handle.

But it has now emerged that it is Governor Mike Sonko who paid for the print.

Sonko’s gesture has elicited different reactions on social media.

“This is how the priority of leaders in this country are upside down, the same county has budgeted for newspapers but when you visit their hospitals they cannot provide you with medicine neither will they budget for garbage collection or road repairs,” Joshua Otao said.

On Saturday, after viewing Mzee’s body at parliament buildings, Sonko eulogized the former President as a leader who made every community feel part of the government.

“Every time, Mzee Moi spoke about unity, and he always did this in every corner of this country, actually we have done a lot on matters distributing free milk to schools in Nairobi,” Sonko stated.

