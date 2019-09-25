Sonko Suspends 16 County Officials Over Precious Talent School Tragedy

Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday suspended 16 county officials including two cabinet members over the Precious Talent School tragedy that left 8 children dead and 64 others injured.

Sonko sent packing Finance CEC Charles Kerich and his Health counterpart Mohammed Dagane.

In a statement, the county chief who cut short his stay in the US promised Nairobi residents to get to the bottom of the matter.

“I assured Nairobi residents that as the Governor, I will not leave any stone unturned, until we reverse the effects of the impunity that was spearheaded by a few rogue officials within the Urban Planning Department.

I have, therefore, suspended the Nairobi City County Government officials with immediate effect, to facilitate impartial investigations that have commenced into this unfortunate incident and the conclusion of the ongoing comprehensive systems audit in the Urban Planning Department.”

Also on suspension include Justus Kathenge (County Chief Officer for Urban Planning), Jusper Ndeke (Director Planning Compliance and Enforcement), Dominic Mutegi (Development Management Director and Ochanda Ondari Fredrick (assistant Director Enforcement).

Others are Ruth Waruguru (director, Urban Planning), Thomas Dudi (assistant director Planning), Simon Onyango (Development Officer in charge of regularization of buildings/approval of architectural plans, Alex Mucheru (Development Control in charge of overseeing approvals of buildings and schools on behalf of public health and safety, Mackline Saitera (Development Control in charge of approving building plans and school inspection) as well as Edna Guantai (In-charge of approval of public buildings and schools on behalf of public health).

Also on the chopping board are Joyce Kyengo (Dagoretti South Sub-County Administrator), Lucy Wairimu Munyika (Dagoretti South Sub-County Commander), Sylivia Mwikali Nthinga (Dagoretti South Sub-County Planning Officer) and Okal Kennedy (Ngando Ward Administrator).

Sonko has also appointed Pauline Kahiga as the Acting CEC Finance and Economic Planning and Veska Kangogo as the Acting CEC Health, with immediate effect.

Precious Talent school will remain closed until Monday as a state agency looks into the incident.

