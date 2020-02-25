Connect with us
 

Sonko Throws in the Towel, Hands Nairobi to Uhuru’s CS

IMG 20200225 181236
Sonko Signs a deal with Eugene Wamalwa (Courtesy)

(KDRTV) – Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has handed over the running of county affairs to the national government.

Though expected,  the deal caught many political analysts flat footed.

Sonko met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House on Tuesday,  where he agreed to the controversial deal.

In the new terms,  Nairobi will be under the management of the Devolution Ministry which is manned by Eugene Wamalwa.

Interestingly,  Eugene was among the potential candidates eying the hot seat in the runner up to the 2017 elections.

In the deal signed in the presence of Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and Attorney General Paul Jihads,  the following county roles will now be under the national government:

i) County Health services
ii) County Transport services
iii) County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services
iv) County Government Planning and Development

It is not clear what Sonko got in the bargain.

The governor has been under a lot of pressure since being barred from office in December.

Sonko attempted to appoint a Deputy Governor last month but this was stopped by the courts.

Last week,  Nairobi MCAs started the process of impeaching Sonko.

In December last year,  blogger Robert Alai claimed that Sonko would be the last Governor of Nairobi and that the national government would take charge of the city affairs.

It has come to pass.

