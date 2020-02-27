Sonko’s Biggest Mistake Which Forced Uhuru to Act

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta was allegedly irked by the decision by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to demote Acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat, sources have revealed.

According to a local daily, this is the main reason why the state moved in and ordered the governor to surrender some of the key roles of government to the national government.

Morintat was demoted last week and his position taken by Urban Planning Chief Officer Justus Kathenge.

Power brokers at City Hall claim that Sonko became suspicious as Morintat had been severally summoned to the EACC and Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to provide documents that would help in the corruption and abuse of office charges that the governor is facing.

The controversial deal to hand over key county roles to the national government, which has rendered Sonko a governor without portfolio, was signed at State House on Tuesday.

Daily Nation revealed that Sonko was summoned to present himself at State House within 10 minutes.

The paper, which quoted several sources, claimed that Sonko received a phone call from State House comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua at around 10: 00 AM on Tuesday morning.

The embattled County boss was planning to meet a section of City MCAs to discuss his impeachment which had been tabled on the floor of the house on Monday.

“He wasn’t really prepared for the meeting. In fact, he had to quickly dress up on his way to State House,” a source told the daily nation.

On reaching Statehouse, Sonko met Morintat and Kathenge who had been invited separately.

The Governor was asked to sign the deal with Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa. Morintat and Kathenge were listed as his witnesses.

