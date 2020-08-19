Health
South Korea Reports Highest Daily Spike Of Coronavirus Infections
(KDRTV)-South Korea has reported 297 new infections of coronavirus, the highest daily figure since March 2020.
This has prompted the country`s authorities to shut down Museums, nightclubs and karaoke bars in and around the capital Seoul.
Read also: Germany Reopens Schools Amid Coronavirus Fears
South Korea has been viewed as among the world`s countries to have success stories on managing COVID-19
The recent spike in the case of the novel virus has been linked to a church that his pastor has been a great critic of President Moon Jae-in
Out of the 297 new victims, 252 are reported in the greater Seoul area.
KDRTV understands that 623 members of the Sarang Jeil Church have been infected according to data from Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC)
Read also: How Kenya’s Jack Ma COVID-19 Donations Ended Up in Tanzania
out of the new infections, 10 of them were confirmed to have attended anti-government demonstrations on the past two weekends in Seoul- Reuters announced on Tuesday.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases