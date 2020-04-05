South Sudan Confirms First Positive Cases Of Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-South Sudan has confirmed its first positive case of the dreadful coronavirus on Sunday- Vice president announced

South Sudan thus is the latest African country to confirm the first case of coronavirus

According to Riek Machar, the 29-year-old patient arrived in the country on February 28 from Ethiopia and she was being treated in isolation

The South Sudan first vice president Riek Machar confirmed that the patient is a UN worker who arrived in the country from the Netherlands on Feb 28.

According to the reports, the patient is recovering after showing the sign of COVID-19 on April 2

Currently, South Sudan has 11 million people and needs more ventilators to help enhance the fight against coronavirus.

“The only vaccine is social distancing,” said Machar.

So far, only three countries in Africa have not confirmed any cases of coronavirus- they are Lesotho, Island nations of Comoros, and Sao Tome and Principle.

More to follow…