St Peters Mumias Principal Cosmas Nabungolo Survives Grisly Accident

Nabungolo's mangled vehicle

(KDRTV) – Renown St Peters Mumias Highschool Principal has survived an accident along the Kitale- Bungoma Highway.

Photos of Nabungolo’s mangled Ford vehicle have been shared widely on social media raising questions on his whereabouts. KDRTV understands that the long-serving school teacher is in a stable condition.

Nabungolo is a big name in Trans Nzoia County thanks to his time at St Anthony Boys High School where he served for close to decades. He transformed the school from a little known underperforming school to an academic giant in the country.

He is also credited with nurturing sports, developing some of the greatest footballers and hockey players in the country.

Read Also: Maina Kamanda Accused of Distributing Poisoned Food in Kikuyu

Prior to 2013, Nabungolo was linked with the Trans Nzoia Governor position. However, he did not vie for the seat. There were also rumours that he would vie in 2017 but he did not.

Currently, he has been touted to be the next Kiminini MP. According to political pundits in the region, current MP Chris Wamalwa will endorse Nabungolo for the seat. Wamalwa has his eyes set on being the next Trans Nzoia Governor.

 

