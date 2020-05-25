Connect with us

Maina Kamanda Accused of Distrubing Poisoned Food in Kikuyu

kamanda
Maina Kamanda

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Nominated MP Maina Kamanda has been accused of distributing food laced with poison in Kiambu.

A white land cruiser is said to have distributed food to residents of Gikambaria on Sunday evening. The food was branded with the William Ruto Foundation colours.

At least 12 people have been hospitalized for consuming poisonous foods.

The national government was quick to blame Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah for the controversial food.

However, Ichungwah layer denied these claims and clarified that they only distribute food through churches and mosques and not on the roadside.

The MP accuses those behind the poisonous food of trying to malign their names.

Deputy President William Ruto also released a statement accusing those behind the poisonous food of engaging in political thuggery.

“The William Ruto Foundation has been donating food in Nairobi and its environs for months now without any incident. It is clear those behind the distribution of the contaminated food are engaging in political thuggery for other reasons.” reads part of the statement from Ruto’s communication secretary David Mugonyi.

A section of netizens has now claimed that the landrover belongs to Maina Kamanda.

KDRTV could not independently verify if the Landcruiser belonged to the former Starehe MP.

 

