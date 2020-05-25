Maina Kamanda Accused of Distrubing Poisoned Food in Kikuyu

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Nominated MP Maina Kamanda has been accused of distributing food laced with poison in Kiambu.

A white land cruiser is said to have distributed food to residents of Gikambaria on Sunday evening. The food was branded with the William Ruto Foundation colours.

At least 12 people have been hospitalized for consuming poisonous foods.

The national government was quick to blame Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah for the controversial food.

However, Ichungwah layer denied these claims and clarified that they only distribute food through churches and mosques and not on the roadside.

The MP accuses those behind the poisonous food of trying to malign their names.



Deputy President William Ruto also released a statement accusing those behind the poisonous food of engaging in political thuggery.

“The William Ruto Foundation has been donating food in Nairobi and its environs for months now without any incident. It is clear those behind the distribution of the contaminated food are engaging in political thuggery for other reasons.” reads part of the statement from Ruto’s communication secretary David Mugonyi.

A section of netizens has now claimed that the landrover belongs to Maina Kamanda.

KIKUYU residents chase landcruiser belonging To MAINA KAMANDA distributing POISONOUS food in DP Ruto branded bags. NTSA portal reveals the white landcruiser belongs to MAINA KAMANDA pic.twitter.com/SV4u95N7Qc — Silvia Wangeci (@Silvia_Wangeci) May 25, 2020

How can Maina Kamanda dare to distribute poisonous food to the Kiambu residents just to turnish the name of Deputy president William Ruto. This vice is inhumane catastrophic and can only be done by incapacitated fellow. Even if it is for a political gain this is to much. pic.twitter.com/HyvJycakqt — Chela ❤🇰🇪 (@ChelaShantel999) May 25, 2020

So Maina kamanda is distributing food in kikuyu with bags resembling those of William Ruto foundation just to tarnish wsr name!??

Kimani ichungwah and wsr are doing the work they were elected to do hizi zingine ni siasa. Dp ruto still winning. He's the chosen for our country pic.twitter.com/qusBLyF1xp — Hannah😍 (@Hannah_mwangi_) May 25, 2020

If i am told Maina Kamanda did this in order to tarnish Dp.Ruto's name, Then this is a Big Shame to Kamanda and he his disrespectful to himself considering his calibre. Sad!! pic.twitter.com/MMsbCwbsWW — Victor™🇰🇪 (@victor_o6) May 25, 2020

KDRTV could not independently verify if the Landcruiser belonged to the former Starehe MP.