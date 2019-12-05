A police Land Cruiser which was reported to be missing at Shauri Moyo Police line has been found in Mwingi after one of the arrested police officers led detectives to where the vehicle was being kept.

The Land Cruiser, GKA 024V which is owned by the transport pool, Jogoo House, was driven to Nairobi

Read also: 2 Police Officers Arrested After Attempt To Rob Uber Driver

According to the investigation, Flying Squad boss Musa Yego stated that administration police officers were arrested for stealing the police vehicle on Tuesday, December.

“A stolen police motor vehicle from Shauri Moyo police parking yard was reported today on Tuesday, December 3, at 12.32hrs by corporal Cyrus Nyandago. Today at round 11.00hrs, he discovered the police vehicle registration no GKA 024V, Toyota land cruiser white in colour was missing,” the police report read.

The incident stirred hilarious reactions from Kenyans on social media which a section urging the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest senior officers.