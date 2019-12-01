2 Police Officers Arrested After Attempt To Rob Uber Driver

Two police officers were arrested on Saturday after they were reported to have allegedly attempted to rob an Uber cab driver.

The police officers who were identified as Constable Shukri Galgalo of Quarry Police Post and Abdikadir Daiwo of Muthaiga Police Station allegedly request the service of the cab before they turned against the driver.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said that the two officers forced the driver to sit at the back seat and drove the vehicle towards Eastleigh contrary to their request on the Uber app.

Fortunately, the vehicle crashed and stalled at the Kilimanjaro roundabout forcing them to attempt to escape on foot before they were quickly arrested.

The officers are now being held at police custody awaiting arraignment on the court on Monday.