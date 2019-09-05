Stop Using Mau Evictions As Scheme to Prevent Ruto From 2022 Top Seat, DP Allies Warn Raila.

Members of Parliament aligned to the DP William Ruto have sent a stern warning to ODM Leader Raila Odinga to stop using schemes to prevent the DP from clinching the top seat in 2022 elections.

According to the aligned MPs, the Mau Evictions are a scheme to block Ruto’s presidency and taint his name.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei faulted the mission behind the handshake between the President and ODM leader.

According to him, the handshake was a well-executed plan to derail Ruto’s ascending to power.

“A few power hungry individuals are trying to use every opportunity to frustrate the DP and prevent him from achieving his 2022 political ambitions. They are using different schemes to taint the DP’s name, they started with the lifestyle audit, corruption propaganda and now they are using the Mau evictions,” said Senator Cherargei.

Senator Cherargei added by saying that all the schemes will not work out in the end since the DP was a well dedicated leader who has schemed his political plans in a proper way.

Recently, an MP aligned to the DP together with two MCAs were arrested for trying to prevent the police officers deployed in the region from carrying out their mandate.

Senator Cherargei also linked their arrests to some form of intimidation peddled by the enemies who did not want the DP to win.

UHURU KENYATTA government ordered Mau evictions, says Spokesman Cyrus Oguna ; squatters in Mt Kenya and Abardare forests also to be pushed out. pic.twitter.com/j0W6S9beco — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) September 5, 2019

“The plot by these power hungry individuals is very clear, to make the DP’S backyard a politically volatile area and make the people feel lessened.

The Mau evictions are meant to commence within 60 days, where the government had issued an ultimatum for all residents to vacate the region.

Security officers have already been deployed in the region serving guard.

Seneta wa Nandi Samson Cherargei amewataka rais Uhuru Kenyatta na naibu wake William Ruto kujitokeza na kutangaza msimamo wao kuhusu shughuli ya kuwahamisha wananchi wanaosemekana wanaishi katika hifadhi ya msitu wa Mau. #LeoMashinani @swakesho_ pic.twitter.com/yYS7cIOoYL — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) September 5, 2019

Although the government retracted its words regarding closure of 15 schools in the region, the evictions will subject families and children into suffering and torture as some of their major life activities will be disrupted.

Rift Valley leaders have termed the move to evict the residents in the region as a political one, although the state maintains it is aimed to protect the environment and conserve forestry.

School going children were allowed to go back to school and complete their third term and well as tackle their exams, after which the evictions are expected to commence.

No word has since been heard from the DP Ruto, although his allies insist that it is a move to crash his political career.

