Student Who Shouted During Babu Owino Case Released

(KDRTV)- A student who shouted during the case hearing of the embattled Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been released free of charge

Billy Graham during the hearing of Babu Owino`s case on Monday shouted saying “Be objective Bwana” at the time when the prosecution was tendering its case.

“I did not mean to cause any disrespect. My act was out of ignorance, stupidity and over excitement. I regret that fact,” answered Grahman when asked why he shouted.

The 23-year-old student was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi

The student was not later charged with any offense after admitting that he acted out of ignorance

The Embakasi MP was on Monday released on a cash bail in the case where he is accused of shooting Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve