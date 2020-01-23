Court Orders Babu Owino Be Treated In Prison, Not Private Hospital

(KDRTV)- Efforts by the embattled Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino to be taken to a private hospital for treatment has hit a dead end after a Nairobi court insists the suspect is treated in prison.

The court through Magistrate Kennedy Cheruyoit said the MP should be treated at the Industrial Area Remand Prison facility where he is detained after he was charged with attempted murder

According to the magistrate, the prison has sufficient medical treatment facility where he can be treated.

Reports indicate that the EMbakasi east legislature was expected to appear in the court on Thursday for hearing of his case in which he was charged with incitement to violence

In that case, Babu Owino is accused of subversion and uttering abusive words against president Uhuru Kenyetta

However, the prison authorities said that they failed to produce Babu in the court since he was feeling unwell.

His lawyers reiterated that Babu Owino is suffering from chest pains

Consequently, the magistrate adjourned the hearing of the case to February to affirm the hearing date.

KDRTV understands that apart from the case where Babu Owninp is accused of abusing president Uhuru, he is in prison pending a ruling on his bail application on January 27 in the case where he is charged with shooting and injuring Felix Orinda popualrly known as DJ Evolve at B-club in Nairobi on Friday