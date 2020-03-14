Sudan Confirms First Coronavirus Death As Virus Arrives East Africa

(KDRTV)-Sudan has confirmed the first coronavirus death after the deadly virus arrived in East Africa on Friday 13, 2020

Sudan government says that a man in his 50s passed away on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum and that he had coronavirus

According to the health authorities, the man had visited UAE in the first week of March

So far, the Sudanese authorities have suspended the issuing of visas for, and flights to, eight countries including Italy and neighboring Egypt amid fears of the spread of dreadful coronavirus

Again, bus trips to Egypt have been halted

According to our previous reports, Egypt was the first African country to confirm the first case of coronavirus

Egypt has since recorded two deaths and more than 80 cases

Countries across the continent have prepared using different approaches to cab the infection of the virus

Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus on March 13, 2020

The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the global sports scheduled with many leagues being postponed

The World Health Organization (WHO) had since declared coronavirus as the world health emergency

The world organization had also expressed its worries about how Africa as a continent is prepared to tackle the disease

Some of the learning institutions in Kenya including Riara University and Nazarene have suspended graduations and learning schedules respectively.