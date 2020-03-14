Health
Sudan Confirms First Coronavirus Death As Virus Arrives East Africa
(KDRTV)-Sudan has confirmed the first coronavirus death after the deadly virus arrived in East Africa on Friday 13, 2020
Sudan government says that a man in his 50s passed away on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum and that he had coronavirus
Read also: Coronavirus: Nazarene, Riara Universities Suspend Learning, Graduation
According to the health authorities, the man had visited UAE in the first week of March
So far, the Sudanese authorities have suspended the issuing of visas for, and flights to, eight countries including Italy and neighboring Egypt amid fears of the spread of dreadful coronavirus
Again, bus trips to Egypt have been halted
According to our previous reports, Egypt was the first African country to confirm the first case of coronavirus
Egypt has since recorded two deaths and more than 80 cases
Countries across the continent have prepared using different approaches to cab the infection of the virus
Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus on March 13, 2020
The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the global sports scheduled with many leagues being postponed
The World Health Organization (WHO) had since declared coronavirus as the world health emergency
Read also:Corona Virus; Ministry of Interior Issues Seven Tough Orders
The world organization had also expressed its worries about how Africa as a continent is prepared to tackle the disease
Some of the learning institutions in Kenya including Riara University and Nazarene have suspended graduations and learning schedules respectively.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
DP Ruto Wasn`t Aware Of Uhuru`s Meeting With Rift Valley Governors- Stephen Sang
-
News2 days ago
How Ruto is Preparing His Supporters for Opposition
-
News23 hours ago
Sergeant Kenei Had A lot of Money When He Died
-
News2 days ago
DP Ruto Supporters Teargassed By Anti-riot Police Over Illegal Demonstration