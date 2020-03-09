News
Sudan`s Prime Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt In Capital Khartoum
(KDRTV)-The Prime Minister of Khartoum has dodged an assassination trial that was targeted at his caravan in the country`s capital Khartoum – state television and a cabinet secretary source revealed
Prime Minister Handok, who was delegated to lead the transitional government after ousting of the long-serving president Omar Al-Bashir last year
Read also: Ruto 'Sneaked' to Sudan Minutes Before Kiunjuri Sacking
He has since been relocated to a safer location according to reports by state television
According to images seen KDRTV on social media, there were images of damaged white SUVs and badly damaged cars
According to three eyewitnesses who spoke to Reuters, the murder surfaced near the northern entrance to Kober bridge, which links Khartoum North with the city center, where Hamdok`s office is situated
Read also: Kenyan, Ethiopian Airlines May Suspend Juba Flights Over Theft
According to our source, it appears that the convoy was tackled from above
So far we have not established fatalities
