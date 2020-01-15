Ruto ‘Sneaked’ to Sudan Minutes Before Kiunjuri Sacking

(KDRTV) – Did Deputy President William Ruto know his ally Mwangi Kiunjuri was going to be fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday?

There have been a lot of questions on the whereabouts of the DP during the Cabinet reshuffle. In fact, the two have not met for at least three weeks since Ruto jetted back from Botswana a few weeks ago. President Uhuru has been in Mombasa since December 23.

It has since emerged that the DP jetted to Sudan a few hours before his boss cracked the whip on Kiunjuri, the man many people thought would be his running mate in 2022.

According to the Standard newspaper, Ruto left the Wilson Airpot in a private jet on Tuesday morning. He was accompanied by three members of his inner circle. His office did not reveal his mission in Sudan.

Back home, Tanga Tanga members were not only left frustrated with Kiunjuri’s sacking but also news that Uhuru had locked some of their members from a state function in Nakuru.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria have locked out the function. Uhuru justified the move, saying the politicians should look for other platforms to politic.

“This is a year for work. Those whose business is to use every opportunity to do politics should look for other gatherings to do so. We’ve been here for less than 30 minutes and we’ve finished our business here,” the President said.

On Friday last week, several Tanga Tanga MPs were teargassed at the Kilimani Police Station after they demanded for the release of Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria. Police said they were acting on orders from above.

