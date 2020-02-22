News
Swarm Of Locusts Arrives In Nyandarua, Nakuru Counties
(KDRTV)-A swarm of locust has invaded parts of Ndaragua and Laikipia West constituency sending the residence of Nyandarua and Nakuru in fears
Reports indicate that the dreadful desert locusts moved from Salama, Kalampton Lorian, Mihianyu Ngarua and then set a base at Kiandege area within South Marmanet forest
The resident could be heard shouting in distress as the locusts clouded the sky
An eyewitness Gladys Ndege narrated how she heard screams and when she got out, she found the locusts
Mahianyu Chief Francis Nyaga and Nyandarua County Chief officer-in-charge of Agriculture Dr. Daniel Gikaara visited the area to confirm the presence of the uninvited guests
On the same note, in Nakuru county, a resident sighted the locusts in Shalom, Mang`u and Umoja areas in Rongai
According to the area chief John Njagi, the locusts were seen at around 6 pm on Friday and so far they have destroyed crops in several farms
He also confirmed that he had communicated to the county government to respond to the unfortunate invasion
