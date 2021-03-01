Tanga Tanga MP’s son Succumbs to Covid-19

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri is mourning the demise of his son, who succumbed to suspected Covid-19 on Monday.

Arthur Kinyanjui, 32, passed away following months of illness that saw him admitted in hospital for long periods. He had been admitted to a hospital in Mombasa.

According to the family, he was first admitted with a severe case of pneumonia before being diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

Reacting to his son’s demise, the popular Tanga Tanga lawmaker said it was hard to accept the loss.

Deputy President William Ruto visited the ailing Kinyanjui, popularly known as AK 47 early this year.