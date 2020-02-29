Tangu Handshake Baba Amepata Kitambi – Kuttuny Steals The Show in Meru

ODM leader Raila Odinga has developed a smooth and lighter skin thanks to the handshake, Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny has said.

Speaking at the BBI rally at Kinoru Stadium on Saturday, Kuttuny moved the crowd after attributing baba’s pot belly to the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Kwanza baba tangu akae na Uhuru amebadilisha rangi. Hata ako na utambi,” Kuttuny said amid cheers from the crowd. Even baba laughed.

He said the handshake is a tsunami that will destroy anyone not in it.

According to Kuttuny, the handshake made it possible for members of the Kikuyu community to do business at the heart of Kibra and the Luo community can comfortably work in Thika.

#BBIInMeru “Kenya ni moja. Tuko na haki ya kuishi popote na kutafuta kura kila mahali…” Joshua Kutuny, MP Cheragany pic.twitter.com/WE72iYCuwQ — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 29, 2020

On the BBI report, Kuttuny said Kenyans should be allowed to stay anywhere they want.

He said BBI will create a post of the official opposition leader in Parliament. This means that the first runners up in the general elections will have a position in Parliament.

This, according to him, will reduce violence.

Kuttuny entertained the crowd in what could be described as a very dull event full of political rhetorics.

More than 30, 000 people attended the Mt Kenya BBI rally. This makes it unofficially the largest rally that has been held.

There were claims that people were paid Ksh500 to attend the rallies.