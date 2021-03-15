Tanzania VP Hints Magufuli Could Be in Serious Trouble

Tanzania Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has hinted for the first time that President John Magufuli could be bedridden with Covid-19.

Magufuli has not made a public appearance for weeks, leading to speculation over his health both in Tanzania and neighboring countries.

The VP, on Monday claimed that it is normal for a person to be indisposed or contract the virus.

“It’s quite normal for a person’s body to be indisposed and contract the flu or develop a fever… this is the time for Tanzanians to be united through prayer,” she said without mentioning names. However, it didn’t escape the attention of locals on who she was referring to.

Ms Hassan, the first woman VP in Tanzania, warned her country about spreading rumors.

She said most of the rumors were emanating from outside the country and shouldnt bother Tanzanians.

“As Tanzanians, we must work together, be united and build our nation. Most of the rumours you hear don’t originate in Tanzania…they come from outside the country. I ask you to ignore them. If it’s about prayers, pray, but all in all, we should remain united and take Tanzania forward. We’re safe,” she said.

Tanzania has remained cagey on Magufuli’s whereabouts leading to a lot of rumors on social media.

Kenyan media reported last week that he was admitted at Nairobi hospital with Covid-19. There are also reports that he was transfered to India.