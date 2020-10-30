Connect with us

Tanzania’s Magufuli Unleashes Burundian Military on Demonstrators After Rigging Elections

President Magufuli casts his vote
President Magufuli casts his vote

(KDRTV) – Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has been accused of hiring Burundian military to wreak havoc in Zanzibar Islands after locals demonstrated over rigged elections.

The country’s electoral commission announced the ruling CCM party’s Hassan Mwinyi as the President-elect for Zanzibar despite preliminary reports showing that Seif Sharif Hamad of ACT-Wazalendo was leading the polls.

Local media has now reported the presence of the military in Zanzibar as an attempt by the government to repress any dissent.

Reports on social media claim that the soldiers from the neighboring country have killed several locals. At least 10 people have died in Zanzibar since Monday this week. There have been claims that police have thrown bodies into the Indian ocean.

Meanwhile, Magufuli has taken a huge lead ahead of his closest opponent Tundu Lissu of Chadema in the preliminary results released so far.

The ruling CCM party has won 200 parliamentary seats in mainland Tanzania in the results confirmed so far. The opposition has only two seats.

There have been eyebrows after Magufuli’s party won parliamentary seats in opposition strongholds.

Robert Amsterdam, a lawyer for opposition candidate Tundu Lissu has been vocal on social media calling for the international community to intervene on what is happening in Tanzania. Lissu said on Wednesday evening that he will not be accepting the results.

The US embassy in Tanzania has raised questions about CCM’s overwhelming margin of victory. The embassy said there are credible allegations of vote-rigging in the elections.

 

