The Governmnet Will Not Relent The Fight Against Illicit Alcohol- DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the government will not relent in the ongoing nationwide fight against illicit liquor manufacturers.

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua asked the multi-agency security team to tighten the war on drugs and substance abuse.

The Deputy President noted that the government will continue enforcing the stringent measures announced recently by Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki to ensure that illicit brews get off the market.

Gachagua said those selling legit liquor will not be affected, emphasizing that the target is traders who have been selling poisonous alcohol.

“President, CS Kindiki and I have resolved that we can’t allow the lives of our youths to be destroyed by illicit brews. We have deployed stringent measures to save the generation. Those selling legit alcoholic drinks will not be affected,” said the Deputy President.

He also said that the government will continue implementing policy reforms to facilitate the sustainability of the agriculture sector.

On coffee sub-sector reforms, Gachagua said the government has defeated cartels and brokers who were profiteering from the farmers’ sweat.

He said the reforms were yielding returns, enumerating several measures taken by the Kenya Kwanza administration to transform the agricultural sector and cushion farmers from losses.

Since the reforms started, he said, farmers’ income from the crop had increased.

The Deputy President told the locals that the Mariene-Githongo market road will be constructed and that a sum of Sh77 million has been set aside for a rural electrification project in the Imenti Central constituency.

Gachagua was accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and MPs Moses Kirima Nguchine (Imenti Central), Meru Woman Rep Elizabeth Kairemia, Eng. Nebart Muriuki (Mbeere South), Dr John Mutunga (Tigania West), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igamba-Ng’ombe), Julius Taitumu (Igembe North), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Vincent Kawaya (Mwala), Robert Pukose (Endebes).