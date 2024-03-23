Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Governmnet Will Not Relent The Fight Against Illicit Alcohol- DP Gachagua

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 01 25 at 13.35.31 1706179030

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the government will not relent in the ongoing nationwide fight against illicit liquor manufacturers.

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua asked the multi-agency security team to tighten the war on drugs and substance abuse.

The Deputy President noted that the government will continue enforcing the stringent measures announced recently by Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki to ensure that illicit brews get off the market.

Gachagua said those selling legit liquor will not be affected, emphasizing that the target is traders who have been selling poisonous alcohol.

“President, CS Kindiki and I have resolved that we can’t allow the lives of our youths to be destroyed by illicit brews. We have deployed stringent measures to save the generation. Those selling legit alcoholic drinks will not be affected,” said the Deputy President.

He also said that the government will continue implementing policy reforms to facilitate the sustainability of the agriculture sector.

On coffee sub-sector reforms, Gachagua said the government has defeated cartels and brokers who were profiteering from the farmers’ sweat.
He said the reforms were yielding returns, enumerating several measures taken by the Kenya Kwanza administration to transform the agricultural sector and cushion farmers from losses.
Since the reforms started, he said, farmers’ income from the crop had increased.

The Deputy President told the locals that the Mariene-Githongo market road will be constructed and that a sum of Sh77 million has been set aside for a rural electrification project in the Imenti Central constituency.

Gachagua was accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and MPs Moses Kirima Nguchine (Imenti Central), Meru Woman Rep Elizabeth Kairemia, Eng. Nebart Muriuki (Mbeere South), Dr John Mutunga (Tigania West), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igamba-Ng’ombe), Julius Taitumu (Igembe North), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Vincent Kawaya (Mwala), Robert Pukose (Endebes).

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020