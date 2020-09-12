The Man Who Gifted Raila Odinga A Hammer Rushed To Hospital After He Got Injured At Sudi’s Home

(KDRTV)-Don Bosco Gichana is a very close friend to the late Fidel Odinga. He was the one that gifted Raila Odinga the famous hammer that gave Raila unique political clout.

The rich Kisii politician has since shifted political camps and he is now a Tanga Tanga enthusiast. He was among the Kisii political leaders that welcomed the deputy president William Ruto on Thursday,10th, September 2020.

Don Bosco happens to be the brother-in-law to Kapseret member of parliament, Oscar Sudi and he rushed there with his lawyers to help him to avoid his arrest when word broke out that hundreds of police officers had surrounded Oscar’s home to try and arrest the abrasive politician.

According to witnesses, Don Bosco was involved in a scuffle with police officers who refused to listen to their pleas and gave him a thorough beating that warranted serious and urgent medical attention.

Initially, he was not able to get emergency medical care because nobody was allowed to enter or get out of Oscar Sudi’s compound. The police later bowed to pressure from members of the public and allowed him to be taken to hospital.

Oscar Sudi’s compound has been under heavy police presence throughout the night in a bid to try and arrest him. They disconnected power in his home in a bid to make it difficult for him to escape and his supporters made it difficult for the police vehicles to move because they blocked roads with logs and stones.

Oscar has been in trouble with the law after making distasteful remarks about the president and his family. various leaders have been demanding his apology but he insisted that as far as he was concerned, he had not offended anybody with his remarks.

The photos of the injured politician were posted by Jubilee vice-chairman and soy member of parliament, Caleb Kositany, and other social media users.

Check out the screenshots below;

