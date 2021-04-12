Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

They Took My Wedding Ring-More Shocking Details On Betty’s Death Emerge As Husband Speaks

QMG

By

Published

betty11

Gunmen behind the gruesome murder of KBC video editor Betty Barasa were not just some gun-totting thugs but highly trained assassins, police have said.

The well-known journalist, who was shot in the head by an AK-47 last Tuesday at night in her home in Oloolua Ngong, was assassinated by the gunmen who were in constant communication with someone else away from the scene and even called to say “tumemaliza” after killing her.

According to the husband Geoffrey Barasa, they had industrial gloves and balaclavas. They also demanded his wedding ring, laptop and money but left his ATM.

“They were wearing head coverings so you could only see their eyes,” Barasa said.

“They told me to lift my left hand and they pulled off my ring.”

betty barasa

The gang seemed to have been experts out to eliminate the lady. Image: Courtesy

Detectives, led by DCI boss George Kinoti, are still recording statements from the husband, family members and the housegirl who ran away after the thugs stormed in.

DCI officials say they believe the murderers were part of a well-planned murder plot.

Geoffrey said that they were ambushed by the gang outside their gate, forced into the house where he and three children were subdued before Betty was killed upstairs.

“The gang seemed to have been experts out to eliminate the lady. The other things they stole were to cover up the incident,” a detective familiar with the probe said on Sunday.

It’s believed the killers waited for the family in their neighbor’s house which is still under construction.

The area, which is close to the new standard gauge railway, has been growing fast as many people who had bought land have started constructing houses.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021