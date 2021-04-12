They Took My Wedding Ring-More Shocking Details On Betty’s Death Emerge As Husband Speaks

Gunmen behind the gruesome murder of KBC video editor Betty Barasa were not just some gun-totting thugs but highly trained assassins, police have said.

The well-known journalist, who was shot in the head by an AK-47 last Tuesday at night in her home in Oloolua Ngong, was assassinated by the gunmen who were in constant communication with someone else away from the scene and even called to say “tumemaliza” after killing her.

According to the husband Geoffrey Barasa, they had industrial gloves and balaclavas. They also demanded his wedding ring, laptop and money but left his ATM.

“They were wearing head coverings so you could only see their eyes,” Barasa said.

“They told me to lift my left hand and they pulled off my ring.”

Detectives, led by DCI boss George Kinoti, are still recording statements from the husband, family members and the housegirl who ran away after the thugs stormed in.

DCI officials say they believe the murderers were part of a well-planned murder plot.

Geoffrey said that they were ambushed by the gang outside their gate, forced into the house where he and three children were subdued before Betty was killed upstairs.

“The gang seemed to have been experts out to eliminate the lady. The other things they stole were to cover up the incident,” a detective familiar with the probe said on Sunday.

It’s believed the killers waited for the family in their neighbor’s house which is still under construction.

The area, which is close to the new standard gauge railway, has been growing fast as many people who had bought land have started constructing houses.