Thieves Disguised As COVID-19 Health Workers Steal Money From Supermarket
KDRTV has verified reports that armed thieves disguised as health workers stole a huge amount of money from a supermarket in South African city of Pietermaritzburg
According to BBC reports, a group of men who pretended to be COVID-19 health inspectors entered Checkers supermarket.
The footage retrieved from a CCTV show the men who wore masks and face shields
The ‘health workers’ also wore gloves and white lab jackets similar to that being used by the COVID-19 health workers
The thieves reported stole 200, 000 South African rand from the pension payout point.
This happened while the pensioners were standing outside
Surprisingly, no gun shots were heard nor injuries reported during the incident
KDRTV studies reveal that cases of robberies have escalated in South Africa even as the country battle with the novel coronavirus
According to our previous reports, thieves made away with liquor worth 300, 000 rand from Shoprite shop in Newton Junction, Johannesburg in a worrying incident
South Africa is currently hard hit with the coronavirus and has imposed stringent measures to make sure that the virus is controlled
The country again, in the recent past was faced with series of xenophobia as the nationals fought foreign and looting their shops and even killing some.