Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Top Candidates Who Won On Independent Tickets In 2022 Elections

By

Published

images 4 1
Fatuma Mohammed

On Tuesday August, Kenyans had their general elections which went successful in most parts of the country. Subsequently, on Thursday, August 11, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) constituency returning officers commenced with the announcement of the the results of the parliamentary election.

images 3

Ronald Karauri

Kenyan citizens were able to elect their Members of Parliaments across the 290 constituencies. Most candidates had political parties which gave them an advantage over the independent candidates. However, there are some independent candidates who went against all odds and won various seats in their county. Some had lost in the party nominations but later won on the actual elections.

Nonetheless, Ronald Karauri is one of those independent candidates who won. Ronald was recently declared the MP-elect of Kasarani constituency, Nairobi County. He managed to garner 32,406 votes, with Jubilee candidate Mercy Gakuya coming in second with 20,000 votes. Gakuya had defeated him on jubilee ticket party primaries. He never lost hope and thanked the Kasarani residents.

“The people of Kasarani believed in me and together we have made history! Next is to turn our dreams into reality. Truly honoured to serve the good people of Kasarani. To the doubters and the haters, you better get used to it, I will keep surprising you,” he stated.

images 6 1

Shakeel Shabir

On the other hand, Kisumu Town East lawmaker Shakeel Shabir retained his seat on an independent ticket. Shabir ganered 35,704 while ODM’s Nicholas Oricho got 28,491 votes.

Narok county

Additionallly, in Narok County, Kitilai Ntutu emerged top in the Narok South parliamentary race. He was declared the winner with 17,238 votes.

Also read List of 44 Independent candidates who Are Running For Presidency in the August 9 General Elections

images 7 1

Rahim Dawood

In imenti North, Rahim Dawood successfully defended his seat after bagging 26, 218 votes on an independent ticket while his counterpart Geoffrey Mulanya shared the same fate with 19,018 votes.

images 4 1

Fatuma Mohammed

Women representative seat

Women representative seat is one of the top seats in a county. However, Fatuma Mohamed went against the odds on an independent ticket and won the Migori County Woman Representative with whooping 154,538 votes.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020