List of 44 Independent candidates who Are Running For Presidency in the August 9 General Elections

At least 44 independent candidates have shown interest in running for the top seat in the forthcoming general elections according to the office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

The 46 had given their documents to RPP Anne Nderitu’s office ahead of the Monday, May 2 deadline.

Nixon Kukubo, a former military officer who is no stranger to the State House campaign, is one of the significant names on the list. In 2007, Kukubo stood for President of Kenya as a member of the Republican Party of Kenya. Reuben Kigame has also registered as an independent.

Jeremiah John Mwaniki Nyaga, who launched his candidacy on March 22, is also running as an independent.

The Others Include

1.Kathae Peter Ndonga

2.Mbugua Benson Mwaura

3.Mwarania Paul Muriungi

4.Nyagoko Jacob Oanda

5.Wanjigi Harrison Njoroge

6.Nzano Jared Chula

7.Ngechu Moses Gichuki

8.Gichira Ptah Solomuzi

9.Nyangori Dorothy Kemunto

10.Ng’ani Victor Obote

11.Mukenda Jeremiah Simiyu

12.Kamau George Munyottah

13.Masira Erastus Nyamera

14.Oganga Stephen Owoko

15.Obunga Bernard Neto

16.Kiprono Felix

17.Kinyanjui Edward Njenga

18.Otieno Duncan Oduor

19.Irungu James Kamau

20.Aoko Benard Ongir

21.Munga David Chome

22.Kariara Eliud Muthiora

23.Ouma Pigbin Odimwengu

24.Wanyanga Geoffrey Ndungu

25.Awuonda Brian Oluoch

26.Kihuha Esther Waringa

27.Ngigi Faith Wairimu

28.Kingori Patrick Kariuki

29.Ng’ang’a Gibson Ngaruiya

30.Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki

31.Odhiambo Kevin Onyango

32.Kanya Joe Stanley Kamau.B

33.Githii David Muhia

34.Nzamalu Samuel Mwangangi

35.Mbugua Zablon Karanja

36.Koue Grita Muthoni

37.Kagumba Samuel Kiambati

38.Ojijo Ogillo Mark Pascal

39.Waweru Joseph Mbugua

40.Munyeki June Juliet

42.Begum Nazlin