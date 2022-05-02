List of 44 Independent candidates who Are Running For Presidency in the August 9 General Elections

At least 44 independent candidates have shown interest in running for the top seat in the forthcoming general elections according to the office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).
The 46 had given their documents to RPP Anne Nderitu’s office ahead of the Monday, May 2 deadline.
Nixon Kukubo, a former military officer who is no stranger to the State House campaign, is one of the significant names on the list. In 2007, Kukubo stood for President of Kenya as a member of the Republican Party of Kenya. Reuben Kigame has also registered as an independent.
Jeremiah John Mwaniki Nyaga, who launched his candidacy on March 22, is also running as an independent.
The Others Include
1.Kathae Peter Ndonga
2.Mbugua Benson Mwaura
3.Mwarania Paul Muriungi
4.Nyagoko Jacob Oanda
5.Wanjigi Harrison Njoroge
6.Nzano Jared Chula
7.Ngechu Moses Gichuki
8.Gichira Ptah Solomuzi
9.Nyangori Dorothy Kemunto
10.Ng’ani Victor Obote
11.Mukenda Jeremiah Simiyu
12.Kamau George Munyottah
13.Masira Erastus Nyamera
14.Oganga Stephen Owoko
15.Obunga Bernard Neto
16.Kiprono Felix
17.Kinyanjui Edward Njenga
18.Otieno Duncan Oduor
19.Irungu James Kamau
20.Aoko Benard Ongir
21.Munga David Chome
22.Kariara Eliud Muthiora
23.Ouma Pigbin Odimwengu
24.Wanyanga Geoffrey Ndungu
25.Awuonda Brian Oluoch
26.Kihuha Esther Waringa
27.Ngigi Faith Wairimu
28.Kingori Patrick Kariuki
29.Ng’ang’a Gibson Ngaruiya
30.Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki
31.Odhiambo Kevin Onyango
32.Kanya Joe Stanley Kamau.B
33.Githii David Muhia
34.Nzamalu Samuel Mwangangi
35.Mbugua Zablon Karanja
36.Koue Grita Muthoni
37.Kagumba Samuel Kiambati
38.Ojijo Ogillo Mark Pascal
39.Waweru Joseph Mbugua
40.Munyeki June Juliet
42.Begum Nazlin