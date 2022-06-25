Connect with us

Tough Times Ahead As Maize Flour Price Continues To Hike

Maize flour
Recently, Kenya has witnessed high inflation in basic commodities especially maize flour and cooking oil. Nonetheless, the price of maize flour is now more than  Sh 200 for a two-kilogram packet. This is one of the basic commodities in every Kenyan household.

According to the chairman of the United Grain Millers Association (UGMA) Ken Nyaga, the processors have run out of maize for milling and they are not getting more stocks from the neighboring countries.

Maize flour

“Processors have run out of maize for milling and we are not getting stocks from Tanzania and Uganda, it is going to get tough for consumers with prices expected to increase further by the end of this week,” said Ken Nyaga.

Consequently, a two-kilo packet of Jogoo brand is selling at Sh205, Pembe at Sh208 and Ajab is going for Sh206. In the previous week, the flour was retailing at Sh150. However, a bag of maize is now being sold at Sh6,500 per bag.

Nonetheless, the local millers have warned the prices will continue rising in the coming days. They asserted that there is no enough stock and there is inadequate supply from regional imports.

Consumers now have to go for cheaper brands. Kenya has never experienced this kind of inflation ever. On the other hand, cooking oil is now retailing at 330.

