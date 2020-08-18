(KDRTV)-Michelle Obama, a wife to former US president Brack Obama has propelled an attack on President Donald Trump as the Democrats are clinching courses to crown Joe Biden as the White House challenger

In an emotional message recorded to the Democratic convention, the former US first lady said “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country.”

Again disloyal members of. Trump`s Republican also constrained him at the Democratic party conference

KDRTV understands that the election will take place on Tuesday 3 November.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the Democrats denounced plans for crowded party extravaganza

However, there is no clear record if the pre-recorded speeches can generate the same level of the audience as the pre-pandemic period

KDRTV notes the former first lady recorded her speech before Mr. Joe Biden declared his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris

Michelle also touched on the racial disparity in the US days after President Trump

“Stating the simple fact that a black life matters is still met with derision from the nation’s highest office,” Mrs Obama continued. “Because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

She also continued to state how President Trump is not the right President for America.

