Breaking! DPP Drops Charges Against Senator Cleophas Malala
(KDRTV) – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has bee released unconditionally after the DPP dropped all the charges he was facing.
Malala was arrested in Nairobi on Monday and driven all the way to Kakamega where police accuse him of engaging in an illegal gathering.
According to the charge sheet; Senator Malala, held a public gathering at Bomani Grounds in Mumias East Subcounty on Sunday. The gathering was not only prohibited but was also restricted.
His lawyer Nelson Havi said the DPP opted to release him after realizing that the charges could not stand in any court.
Malala spent Monday night at the Mumias Police Station. His colleagues in the Senate questioned why he was not issued with a police bond despite facing such flimsy charges. Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said Senators; Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu), who were also dramatically arrested on Monday, were released on bail despite facing bigger charges.
