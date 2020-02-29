Tuju is Fully Healed, To Return to Kenya on Wednesday

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju will jet into the country on Wednesday next week after spending almost two weeks in an English Hospital.

Former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe announced at the BBI rally in Meru on Saturday.

Murathe said that the Cabinet Secretary is fully healed after a road accident on February 11.

JUBILEE Secretary General Raphael Tuju has recuperated after treatment in UK, will be back in the country on Wednesday, Murathe says. pic.twitter.com/xa6kvmQi4Z — The Star Breaking (@TheStarBreaking) February 29, 2020

The CS was headed to Kabarak for the the burial of former President Daniel Moi when his car collided with a Matatu.

He was rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital where he underwent a surgery before being airlifted to Nairobi Hospital.

Tuju was put under Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a few days at the facility.

He was flown to an undisclosed facility in the United Kingdom on February 20.

The Jubilee Party released a statement saying their senior most official was in a stable condition and had been moved out of the ICU to the ward before flying abroad.

In Meru, Murathe warned those trying to hijack the party that it won’t happen because Tuju is coming back.

He also claimed that president Uhuru Kenyatta will not leave the country in the hands of a thief.