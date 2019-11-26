Connect with us
 

Twa Twa! Hilarious Reactions as Female Pastor Encourages Kenyans to Have Sex Everywhere

EKRsP7nW4AEt492
Twa twa Screenshot

A video of a female pastor encouraging Kenyans to have sex in the Kitchen and their cars has gone viral on social media. It is not clear when and where the video was taken but the message has been received loud and clear on social media.

The video was first shared by musician Suza Owiyo on her Twitter handle.

‘Can I tell you something? Sex is the only game that God created!’ The woman of God says in the video clip.  ‘Game ya God inafaa kufanywa mahali popote We can have sex anywhere. Garini Twa twa! Kitchen twa twa!’ She says.

By Monday evening, twa twa was trending at number one on Twitter as Kenyans tried to interpret the woman’s message with different versions.

By evening, a song with the twa twa message had already been released. We know how creative Kenyans can be especially when it comes to bedroom matters.

There were some predictions too, that Ethic would release a song titled twa twa with lines that will force Ezekiel Mutua to do nothing else but ban it.

But during this cold season, not everyone has the luxury of having twa twa moments. Some people are single and instead of sex they will just be farting in their homes twi twi.

Twa twa was so viral and it united Kenyans more than the BBI report. In fact do we need the BBI or Interior CS Fred Matiang’i should just give us a Twa twa national holiday in his own wisdom.

The pastor has been identified as Susan Munene. She is also a doctor by profession. She conducts a service called Godly Woman and Godly Marriage.

