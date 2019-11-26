Twa Twa! Hilarious Reactions as Female Pastor Encourages Kenyans to Have Sex Everywhere

A video of a female pastor encouraging Kenyans to have sex in the Kitchen and their cars has gone viral on social media. It is not clear when and where the video was taken but the message has been received loud and clear on social media.

The video was first shared by musician Suza Owiyo on her Twitter handle.

When a Woman of God tries to instill sense in a congregation. Twa Twa it is 😂😂 Where is this church? Game ya God! Lol! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5gSJU3M4FK — Suzanna OWIYO – OGW (@SuzannaOwiyo) November 25, 2019

‘Can I tell you something? Sex is the only game that God created!’ The woman of God says in the video clip. ‘Game ya God inafaa kufanywa mahali popote We can have sex anywhere. Garini Twa twa! Kitchen twa twa!’ She says.

By Monday evening, twa twa was trending at number one on Twitter as Kenyans tried to interpret the woman’s message with different versions.

Did you know that TWA TWA TWA reduces the risk of prostate cancer? Just thought you should know#KOTLoyals — Elgeyo Marakwet Finest 🇰🇪 (@EMC_finest) November 25, 2019

By evening, a song with the twa twa message had already been released. We know how creative Kenyans can be especially when it comes to bedroom matters.

Twa twa now has a clean version 🙌

tua tua withvideo evidence 😂

pic.twitter.com/F7zvWfSvAQ — Bett CFC (@BettKMax) November 25, 2019

There were some predictions too, that Ethic would release a song titled twa twa with lines that will force Ezekiel Mutua to do nothing else but ban it.

Very soon Twa twa will be a hit trust me ethics wameaanza kuunda mistari😂😂na already Ezekiel mutua knows this — a.K🇰🇪 (@itskaris254) November 25, 2019

But during this cold season, not everyone has the luxury of having twa twa moments. Some people are single and instead of sex they will just be farting in their homes twi twi.

When your mates are twa twa ing all over and you are just single and always farting twitwi in your place😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ru7I9bGBvG — Teshy Roronya (@teshy_donna) November 25, 2019

Twa twa was so viral and it united Kenyans more than the BBI report. In fact do we need the BBI or Interior CS Fred Matiang’i should just give us a Twa twa national holiday in his own wisdom.

Over 19000 tweets for 'twa twa?BBI has been overshadowed,Kenya is more united. pic.twitter.com/KtP9nW2uwk — Anthony Munywoki (@AnthonyMunywo11) November 25, 2019

Laughing Nation 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🤣🤣 #Twatwa Tomorrow BBI will take over.! I love my country 🇰🇪😂 — Dorcee 🇰🇪🇰🇪🌹 (@dorcas_waihenya) November 25, 2019

The pastor has been identified as Susan Munene. She is also a doctor by profession. She conducts a service called Godly Woman and Godly Marriage.

The Twa Twa legend – Her name is Pastor Susan Munene. She is also a doctor. #TwaTwa pic.twitter.com/bIWOoEEWHx — Sam G (@SamWaEsther) November 25, 2019

