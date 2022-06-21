Twitter Influencer Frank Obegi Found Dead After Allegedly Scamming Client Over Ksh 1 Million

Twitter influencer Frank Obegi was on Monday found dead alongside 3 of his friends in Kijabe Forest, Kiambu County.

The influencer and his friends had gone missing for a week before being found dead with their body parts being chopped off.

Lari OCPD Anderson Furaha has confirmed the incident stating that the four had been badly mutilated and had their private parts amputated.

“One of them had been partly eaten by wild animals. Their private parts had been amputated and it seems they died through strangulation. They had no identification documents and were naked,” Mr Furaha said.

The other two have been identified as Mike and Eli while the fourth victim is yet to be known.

According to Frank’s brother Leyton, the influencer had gone missing since last Tuesday with his social media accounts being deleted under unclear circumstances.

“He has been missing since Tuesday. That was when he was last seen online and that was when I received the last communication from him. It was upon the learning of his death that I realised that he had been inactive on social media. He was very active on social media, but his accounts have since been deleted,” the deceased’s brother said.

The death of four has sparked mixed reactions on social media with some of Frank Obegi’s close friends revealing that he might have been killed after scamming a client over Ksh 1 million in cryptocurrency.

” Rest easy bro frank obegi. Guys kuleni jasho yenu tu, scamming won’t help at all. He started with ATMs of which his brother Leyton (and some of us at seasons) warned him several times but hakusikia. On Monday they scammed someone Ksh 1M (cryptocurrency) allegedly whereby Mose is believed to have been the mastermind. The guy went on a spree of vengeful deadly missions to get his money back & that mission took away the 4 lives of my hommies.

May they rest easy. Kuleni ile kidogo mko nayo guys.” A Twitter user identified as Babu Mmoja wrote.

