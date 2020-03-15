Two Dead Following Al Shabaab Attack in Garissa

Two people are feared dead after suspected Al Shabaab militants ambushed and attacked an ambulance in Garissa County.

The ambulance which serves people in the vast Hulughp Sub-County was destroyed beyond repair.

North Eastern Regional Commissioner Nicholas Ndalana said that they suspect the attack was staged by Al Shabaab militants.

“The ambulance from Sangailu Dispensary and had four people on board when the attack took place,” he said.

The driver of the said ambulance identified as Mr Mohamed Dahir and two other women died on the spot.

In the recent past, cases of Al Shabaab Militants carrying attacks in the vast North Eastern Region Have been on the increase.

Two days ago, officers drawn from the Kenya Defense Forces killed six Al-Shabaab militants and captured one alive.

On the same day two officers attached to Alinjur died on the spot after a police land rover they were travelling in ran over an IED.