UDA Insider Reveals Plan to Extend President William Ruto’s Term Until The Age Of 75

Fafi Member of Parliament Salah Yakub has revealed plans to remove the Presidential term limit.

According to a local newspaper, the UDA MP stated that there are plans to amend the constitution to replace the two-term limit with an age limit of 75 years.

Yakub is said to have made the comments during the past weekend during a relief food distribution drive in Garissa County.

“We want to tell Kenyans that the limit on two terms should be relooked. We want it to be changed to an age limit where when one gets to 75 years then he or she cannot contest”.

“We will come up with an amendment Bill to try to change this because we want the requirement to be on age limit and not terms. If a president is doing a good job, then he or she should not be limited by the terms,” he added.

Should the amendment sail through, Dr William Ruto, the sitting President,will have the leeway to seek re-election for four terms, or 20 years.

The timing of such a proposal, coming only three months after a contentious presidential election could stir up political tension.

President Ruto, for instance, would be eligible to run in the 2027, 2032, and 2037 elections if the term limits are replaced with an age limit.

The amendment proposal would, however, require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and a simple majority of Kenyans in a referendum.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has laughed off the proposal terming it as mad.

“This madness of Kenya Kwanza will come to an end very soon. They are talking about many things but once their minds settle, they will realise that they have work to do and stop all this monkey business they have been taking the country through in the last two months,” he said.

