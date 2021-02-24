Connect with us

Uganda Denies Reports That President Museveni Secretly Vaccinated

Uganda denies reports that Museveni had been vaccinated before the country officially receives the Covid vaccines

(KDRTV)-Uganda`s Ministry of Health has denied reported that President Yoweri Museveni and other senior government officials had been vaccinated against coronavirus 

Health Minister Jane Aceng dismissed the reports while reacting to allegations by a local newspaper Daily Monitor and an American newspaper Wall Street Journal

In a tweet verified by KDRTV, the ministry stated that President Yoweri and his inner circle have not been vaccinated before the country formally receives the jab

Uganda`s national caseload of Covid-19 now stands at 40221.

The country is expecting to receive 100000 does of AstraZeneca vaccine from India and other 300000 doses of Sinapharm vaccine from China

The delivery dates for the various doses are yet to be announced.

