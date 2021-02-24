Uganda Denies Reports That President Museveni Secretly Vaccinated

(KDRTV)-Uganda`s Ministry of Health has denied reported that President Yoweri Museveni and other senior government officials had been vaccinated against coronavirus

Health Minister Jane Aceng dismissed the reports while reacting to allegations by a local newspaper Daily Monitor and an American newspaper Wall Street Journal

In a tweet verified by KDRTV, the ministry stated that President Yoweri and his inner circle have not been vaccinated before the country formally receives the jab

The Minister for Health, @JaneRuth_Aceng

addressing the media: “I want to categorically state that Neither President @KagutaMuseveni nor his inner circle have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as alleged by both @DailyMonitor and the American newspaper,The Wall Street Journal. pic.twitter.com/aij6LLgffj — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) February 23, 2021

Uganda`s national caseload of Covid-19 now stands at 40221.

The country is expecting to receive 100000 does of AstraZeneca vaccine from India and other 300000 doses of Sinapharm vaccine from China

The delivery dates for the various doses are yet to be announced.

