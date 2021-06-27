Uganda Rugby Team Withdrawn From Tokyo Olympics After Players Tested Positive For Covid

KDRTV NEWS: Uganda`s national rugby team has been withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics.

The World rugby body withdrew Uganda from the competition after some of the players tested positive for Covid-19.

The team was placed in isolation in Monaco after two players contracted coronavirus.

At the same time, a Ugandan rugby player vanished from the isolation center in Monaco and is currently being pursued by security authorities in Monaco.

Ugandan Rugby Union issued a statement on Saturday that said that the player James Odong vanished from the isolation center.

KDRTV has estblished that Ugandan players have the tendency of testing positive for Covid-19 in foreign countries after testing negative before foreign trips.

The recent incident involves two rugby players who tested negative before traveling to Monaco but tested positive upon arrival.

The Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to start next month.

Uganda is currently battling a second wave of the pandemic and the President has since partially locked the country.

Currently, Uganda estimate records daily positive cases of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health data indicates that as of June 24, the country’s cumulative confirmed cases were 77, 505 since March last year.

There are several countries that closed their airspace to Ugandan flights due to a spike in the rates of coronavirus.

The United Arab Emirates (EAU) and Zambia had closed their airspace to Ugandan flights to a spike in the daily positive cases of Covid-19.

KDRTV also hints that few people have been vaccinated and the country is running out of jabs.