COVID: Uganda Records Highest Deaths In A Day

KDRTV NEWS: Uganda has recorded the highest deaths in days since the first coronavirus infection was confirmed in the country.

Uganda registered 25 deaths bringing the total number of fatalities to 459.

According to Covid data posted by the Ugandan Health Ministry, the country by June 13 had registered 64521 infections and 48480 recoveries.

Patients admitted to hospital are 920 and the positivity rate stands at 21.5 percent.

The country has recorded 71 deaths in a week, the Health Ministry reveals.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health has raised concerns that the residents have relaxed their efforts to observe the cautionary measures against the spread of the pandemic.

Experts in the country that is facing the second wave of the pandemic hinted that the healthcare systems could be strained.

The senior presidential advisor said that one patient can infect 10 to 15 people.

“The general situation is getting out of hand; there are places where the rate of infection is so high that if you picked any five people, two or more of them would be positive. Covid works by multiplying numbers,” Dr Musenero said.

He added that:

“Our reproductive number (RO) is very high in that one person is generating 10 to 15 new cases instead of when one person generates only one case. That means the cases grow and we are reaching where Covid does its greatest havoc.”

The surge in the coronavirus case in Uganda prompted the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cancel flights to and from Uganda until further notice.

Rwanda had also closed its airspace for Ugandan flights following the surge in coronavirus in the country.

The declaration was announced by the RwandAir.

The surge prompted President Yoweri Museveni to impose a partial lockdown in the country to halt the spread of the virus.