Ugly Scene As Ngilu`s Lawyer Forcefully Kicked Out Kitui County Assembly Offices

(KDRTV)-Drama ensued in the Kitui county offices after lawyers representing Governor Charity Ngilu were forcefully kicked out of the assembly premises

Reports indicate that earlier in the day, the lawyers had been locked out of the premises in a manner they described as illegal and barbaric

“You cannot lock us out of a public office, huku si kwa mamayako ama babayako, tell the speaker to give us as letter of cancellation, you invited us, no one is getting into this office if you do not allow us in,” Kitui County lawyer Morris Kimuli said.

KDRTV understands that the lawyers mission was to represent Governor Ngilu who had been summoned to appear before the county assembly

Reports have it that the besieged governor was summoned by the MCAs just days after the High Court suspended her impeachment temporarily

The group of lawyers were led by the Kitui County Lawyer Morris Kimuli and Martin Oloo

Intimate sources reveal that Kimuli sustained injuries during the ugly scene

The injured lawyer sought treatment at the Kitui County Referral Hospital while his counterparts recorded a statement at the Kitui police station

A footage that stormed the social media showed numerous Sergeant-At-Arms forcefully ejecting the lawyers out of the premises and throwing them out of the gates

The MCAs accused the lawyers of disrupting the county assembly proceedings

Police officers from the Kitui central police station restored peace in the premises

The lawyers had tendered a petition seeking to challenge the impeachment motion of Governor Ngilu

The motion to impeach the governor was moved by the Athi Ward Representative and the Assembly majority leader Peter Kilonzo; in their motion, they accused the governor of gross violation of the Constitution and the County Government Act by being unable to honor summons of the Senate.