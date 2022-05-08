Uhuru: Kenyans Are Free To Use Express Way From Next Saturday

Earlier today In Nyayo stadium, president Uhuru Kenyatta has announceed to the people that the Nairobi expressway will be open for the public to use starting the next Saturday.

Uhuru made this announcement while awarding athletes who won medals in Nairobi City Marathon named Uhuru Classic at Nyayo stadium which took place yesterday.

Uhuru mentioned that the expressway which is one of his projects will be open for trial with users expected to provide feedback afterwards.

“We will allow Kenyans to use the expressway so that we see the loopholes that exist before we officially launch it.” He said in part of the statement.

“From Saturday, the expressway will be on use so that we continue to build Nairobi and Kenya as a whole.” The President announced.

However, the president added that the express way was built to ease jam that is always witnessed most part of the city.

Consequently, president Uhuru said that the athletes were the first to use the express way.

“All of you who have run are the first to use the new Expressway which we built to ease traffic jam in Nairobi as we better our city in the sun.

This week on Saturday (May 14), on a trial basis, we shall open the Expressway for vehicles so that Kenyans can start using it as we monitor what needs to be fine-tuned,” he stated.