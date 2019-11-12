Uhuru, Ruto Host Lesotho Leader Thabane at State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy Willian Ruto, and first lady Magret Kenyatta on Monday evening hosted the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Right Hon. Dr. Motsoahae Thomas Thabane for a banquet at State House Nairobi.

The President applauded the Kingdom of Lesotho for the continued support of Kenya in continental and international spectra

“I particularly recall with gratitude Lesotho’s unwavering support during my tenure as chairperson of the African Peer Review Mechanism from 2015 to 2018. Further, we cannot forget your government’s support to Kenya’s candidature for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta also affirmed that Lesotho’s support for Kenya has survived for years now.

President Kenyatta also said that he is anticipating further support from Lesotho through Thabane. That through him, other Southern African Development Community (SADC) will support Kenya in her campaign for the UNSC non-permanent position in the election scheduled for June 2020.

“As I have said severally, I strongly believe that a win for Kenya is a win for Africa,” President Uhuru affirmed as he vowed to continue working closely with Lesotho for mutual benefits for the two countries and Africa as a continent.

Uhuru also added that the center of Lesotho-Kenya tie is to stimulate the appetite of the African Union to meet the agenda of a free, peaceful, assertive and prosperous continent

“I look forward to the successful implementation of the outcomes of our deliberations and I wish to once again reiterate Kenya’s steadfast commitment to continue working with the Kingdom of Lesotho to foster economic development and shared prosperity for the citizens of our two countries,” President Kenyatta said.

Thabane is the first Lesotho Prime Minister to visit Kenya however the two countries have continued to enjoy long and cordial relations since the pre-independence days

Dr. Thabane recalled that over the past decades, Lesotho had a diplomatic mission in Kenya along Mama Ngina street in downtown Nairobi and stated that there is need for the two countries to consider rebranding their missions in each others capital city in the near future