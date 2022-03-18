Uhuru’s Jubilant Welcome In Kariobangi

Today, Uhuru was welcomed by hundreds of people from Kariobangi. Shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta had presided over the launch of Mama Margaret Kenyatta Pediatric hospital in Kariobangi North, the crowd were waiting for his address. Uhuru opened the Level 6 hospital has a bed capacity of 350 being the first fully pediatric public hospital in the country.

Nonetheless, this becomes the first fully pediatric public hospital in the county. It will be managed by the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe also accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta, together with NMS boss Mohammed Badi.

Moreover, during his speech, Uhuru promised the people of Kariobangi that they will continue supporting them. He added that during his tenure, his government have managed to build over 18 hospitals. This 18 hospitals have managed to treat millions of people all over Nairobi.

Video of Kariobangi residents

https://twitter.com/i/status/1504806559028764680

In his speech, Uhuru urged the people of Kariobangi to vote for Raila. He persuaded them to support Raila in the coming general elections.