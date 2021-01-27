Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

(Photos) Sea of Humanity Welcomes Raila Odinga to Githurai

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20210127 133201
Raila in Githurai

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has received a Kingly welcome in Githurai despite warnings that people might not turn up for the visit.

Thousands of residents welcomed baba to the town located in Kiambu County and known for its agricultural Market.

IMG 20210127 133201

Raila in Githurai

Earlier on, Tanga Tanga Members led by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria had warned that traders had opted to stay at home ahead of the visit.

“The Ministry of Health Covid-19 awareness campaign seems to be working. Githurai traders have opted to work virtually from home,” Moses Kuria posted on Facebook.

Kuria has been accused of fear mongering. He is alleged to have, together with other Tanga Tanga Members, warned locals not to go to work as there would be chaos.

IMG 20210126 180904 1

Raila in Githurai

Hustler spokesperson Dennis Itumbi shared pictures of empty stalls, arguing that Raila’s visit disrupted business of his fellow hustlers.

Despite these warnings, baba was received by thousands of people, mostly hustlers.

Raila is in the region to drum up support for the BBI report which is headed to the county assemblies after IEBC approved more than one million signatures.

IMG 20210127 133146

Raila in Githurai

A section of Mt Kenya leaders has raised concerns that majority of their people do not support the BBI report.

Raila’s trip speaks a different story. The former Prime Minister will be making several trips to the region in the coming weeks.

After Githurai, he is to tour Murang’a to not only campaign for BBI but also sell his 2022 Presidential candidature.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Ruto and Sonko Ruto and Sonko

News

Time for William Ruto to Dump Mike Sonko?

(KDRTV) – A week ago, Tanga Tanga stalwart Moses Kuria questioned why former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was being allowed to address political rallies....

22 hours ago
SONKO HOS SONKO HOS

News

Breaking! Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Summoned to the DCI

(KDRTV) – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over his recent utterances. Sonko is to appear appear at DCI...

20 hours ago
JvFMTyQowrRaila JvFMTyQowrRaila

News

Mt. Kenya Disowns Raila Odinga Ahead Of 2022

Mt. Kenya politicians have come out explicitly to ditch Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 general elections 

1 day ago
IMG 20210126 180904 IMG 20210126 180904

News

Show of Might as William Ruto’s Wheelbarrow Party Pitches Tent in Machakos

(KDRTV) – The Wheelbarrow Party has switched its focus to Machakos County where it aims to battle regional political kingpin Kalonzo Musyoka in the...

21 hours ago