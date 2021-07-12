UoN Fees Doubled: It Will Now Cost Ksh 3.8 Million To Study Medicine At UoN And Sh1m For Law

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has more than doubled fees for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees to stay afloat and fight the harsh cash crunch that resulted from the few student enrolments.

The university has increased fees for liberal arts Master’s courses like communication and MBA to more than Sh600,000 for a two-year programme from an average Sh275,000, reflecting an increase of 118 percent.

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has more than doubled fees for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees to ease a cash crunch brought home by a dip in student enrolment. pic.twitter.com/NnB08d9Nw6 — Switch TV Kenya (@switchtvkenya) July 12, 2021

Commerce, economics and law under the parallel plan have seen a 70 Percent increase bring the total cost to about Ksh a million for four years.

UoN announced the new reviews which be subjected to students who are registering this year. It’s the first time UoN has made major reviews on postgraduate courses and parallel degrees in nearly two decades.

READ ALSO: Popular Musician Shot 64 Times In Ambush, Dies At Mount Sinai Hospital

The university is betting the review will lift revenues from fees, which have dropped in recent years and pushed Kenya’s leading public university to a Sh1.4 billion loss in the year to June 2018.

The fees are up and they will apply to new students. It’s part of the restructuring plan that will lift the university from losses,” said a top official at the institution who sought anonymity.

The two-year MBA course will now cost Sh602,000 from Sh280,000, excluding project fees while MA in Communication fees has increased to Sh655,000, up from Sh273, 000.

The increased postgraduate fees are nearly half what top private universities like Strathmore are charging. Fees for a Master’s in Commerce at Strathmore is Sh636,720 annually.

Students pursuing medicine at UoN will part with Sh3.8 million for the five-year course, up from Sh2.35 million. Law is charging Sh1, 020, 000 from Sh715, 500 while engineering courses will average Sh2.1 million from about Sh1 million.

The announcement is expected to be met with a lot of resistance as the cost of education keeps raising in the country.

On Friday, the University of Nairobi announced a restructuring plan in which all colleges and some offices have been abolished while some functions have been merged around faculties.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows its enrolment declined from 98,715 in 2016 to 62,963 in 2020, reflecting a drop of 36.2 percent or 35,752 students.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.