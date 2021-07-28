UoN Graduates With Useless Degrees Awarded Ksh 15 Million For Failing To Get Jobs

The High Court has awarded Ksh 15 million compensation to students who graduated with Engineering Degrees but failed to secure employment for over 9 years.

According to a report by Business Daily, 75 former students have been awarded by the High Court after getting degrees from Technical University of Kenya (TUK), which is not recognized by Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

The students, who were at first admitted by Nairobi University but awarded their degrees by TUK against their expectations, were admitted between 2009 and 2011.

In this period, Kenya Polytechnic and later renamed TUK, was a constituent college of UoN.

The students argued that they have been unable to secure a job since then.

“I am therefore in agreement with the petitioners that they were students of the UoN and were entitled to be awarded degrees by the university in the absence of any legal provisions transferring the responsibility of awarding degree certificates to the TUK,” Justice James Makau ruled.

The Judge also ordered the TUK to forward the names of the 75 in order to be included in UoN’s next graduation.

The judge said where there is a need for accreditation with a professional body before a course is offered, then there is a legitimate expectation that the learning institution has obtained the necessary clearances before offering the courses.

“In the circumstances I find that the TUK and the UoN violated the petitioners’ legitimate expectation that the degree certificates to be awarded to them would be from the UoN and not any other university,” he said.

