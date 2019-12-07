Connect with us
 

News

UPDATE: Kenya Navy Divers Retrieve One Body From Likoni Channel

Avatar

Published

41 seconds ago

on

IMG 20191207 090311
Likoni Channel (Courtesy)

Kenya Navy Divers have managed to retrieve one body from the Likoni Channel following the Tragedy in which a vehicle plunged into the ocean on Saturday morning.

According to the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS),  a multi-agency team is now trying to retrieve the saloon car.

KFS said that the driver of the yet to be identified saloon car drove into the ocean at high speed at around 4:20 AM on Saturday morning.

“It is with sadness that we would like to confirm that at around 4.20 am on the Mainland side of the channel, a motorist driving a saloon car whose registration number plate has not yet been established right away after purchasing ticket drove off to the ramps with high speed to the ocean even after being flagged by our ramp controllers to slow down and stop,” reads part of a statement from KFS.

KFS are treating the case as a suicide mission.  The number of people in the vehicle is yet to be established.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, confirmed the incident saying that he had dispatched experts from his government to help with the recovery efforts.

Unlike in the previous tragedy,  where it took more than 24 hours for KFS to start the search operation of the vehicle which killed Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu,  this one started immediately.

Joho has asked all ferry users to be extra careful.

“In the meantime I urge all ferry users and management to exercise extreme caution as we join the families of the occupants in the vehicle in prayer. We cannot afford to have any more casualties in similar fashion more so when it can be avoided,” Joho pleaded.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News