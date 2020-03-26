Uproar as MPESA Outage Leaves Thousands of Kenyans in Limbo

(KDRTV) – Thousands of Kenyans have been left stranded and frustrated after MPESA systems went down.

MPESA was not working for the better part of Wednesday evening. Customers who tried to transact on the platform received a message from Safaricom telling that the systems are down.

Kenyans who use Mobile loan services like KCB Loans and Mshwari were also unable to access them. This did not spare Kenyans who use The Safaricom App.

What's up KCB MPESA? You have not restored your system since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/VoufaLSi5f — SHADOW RAIDER (@KayvohMmoja) March 26, 2020

The disruption comes at a time when the government has been urging Kenyans to embrace the use of mobile money services and reduce cashless transfers as one of the ways to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“In order to avoid the risk of transmission through physical handling of money, we encourage the use of cashless transactions,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a past briefing.

Last week, Safaricom waived transfer charges for all transactions below Ksh100 as one of the ways to encourage the use of mobile money services.

@SafaricomPLC am so disappointed, you advise us to avoid cash, just yesterday someone sent me KSh 430 on Mpesa for clothes I sold him. As I was busy serving another customer, the guy reversed the money,,, I had always rejected Mpesa payments……… pic.twitter.com/N6gGOq5jYZ — Kamau (@Kamau_Jirani) March 26, 2020

However, all these efforts will be fruitless if MPESA keeps on having glitches.

