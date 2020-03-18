Coronavirus: Banks Directed to Quarantine Money for 7 Days

(KDRTV) – Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge has directed all banks to quarantine money they receive from their clients for seven days to reduce the risk of Coronavirus.

While addressing the Press from State House on Wednesday, Njoroge said that this will be enough to kill the virus.

“To ensure the virus is not transmitted via cash, all cash exiting banks will be quarantined for 1 week,” Njoroge said.

Patrick Njoroge, CBK Governor: To ensure the virus is not transmitted via cash, all cash exiting banks will be quarantined for 1 week. Mobile money transactions shall be enhanced with the limit per transaction now at Ksh. 150,000 & monthly limit of Ksh 1 Million eliminated pic.twitter.com/W19pVs58CW — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 18, 2020

He also advised banks to help their clients who may be unable to repay loans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Banks will provide relief to borrowers on loans, based on individual circumstances arising from the pandemic,” he said.

Banks have also waived all charges on cost inquiries from digital platforms.

“All charges for transfers between mobile money wallets and bank accounts will be eliminated,” he said.

